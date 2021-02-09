More than 2.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Florida, but so many people in Central Florida are still trying to book an appointment.

Not every county is affiliated with state’s vaccine pre-registration website

Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties are still scheduling their own appointments

See county-by-county breakdown below

Florida’s statewide vaccine pre-registration website launched late last month, with the aim of streamlining the process. But it has also caused confusion: Every county is listed as an option to get in line, but not every county is affiliated with this state network.

A spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management wrote in an email that people eligible for the vaccine who signed up will be contacted to schedule an appointment when they’re available in the counties that have opted into the system.

Spectrum News 13 made repeated inquiries to clarify what happens to the people who sign up for a county that hasn’t opted in, but has not received a specific answer.

Three counties in Central Florida chose not to opt into this system: Orange, Seminole and Volusia. That means people eligible for the vaccine there still need to work with those counties directly to secure an appointment.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says he wants to see the state’s website more fleshed out before he joins. For instance, he says people can’t sign up for mobile delivery even though Seminole County offers that as an option for homebound seniors. He’s calling that a bug in the system.

Another bug, he says, is counties can’t see who has pre-registered in their area, which means he can’t contact people who signed up to tell them they won’t get an appointment that way.

“I can’t even see who’s registered for the system right now. That’s a problem for me,” he told Spectrum News 13. “I have to rely on the telemarketing firm to call those individuals back. I can’t even receive my own data.”

But for other counties, merging with the state’s system has proven very helpful. Jeremy Lanier, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County, says it frees up staff to handle other day-to-day duties.

“It’s provided a little relief to our staff so we can focus on other areas of our response, and that includes testing,” he explained.

Thousands of people have pre-registered in Osceola County already, according to Lanier. He says the system is working smoothly and appointments have already been booked.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to spokespeople for Central Florida’s nine counties for details on their vaccination sign-ups. The breakdown for eligible recipients is below.

Brevard County

Sign-up through the state’s system: https://myvaccine.fl.gov.

To receive additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Brevard County by phone, call: 1-866-201-5420.

As of noon, February 3, more than 10,000 people pre-registered on the new system, according to county spokesperson Don Walker.

Flagler County

Sign-up through the state’s system: https://myvaccine.fl.gov.

To receive additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Flagler County by phone, call: 1-866-201-1541.

Residents on the county’s call-back list, prior to January 30, will be called by the state and offered appointments first before those who pre-register on the state’s system.

More than 11,000 people are on that waitlist, according to county spokesperson Julie Murphy.

Appointments are being managed one week at a time with 800 appointments per week, according to Murphy.

Lake County

Sign-up through the state’s system: https://myvaccine.fl.gov.

If you would prefer to receive additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Lake County by phone, call: 1-866-201-6909.

Marion County

Sign-up through the state’s system: https://myvaccine.fl.gov.

To receive additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Marion County by phone, call: 1-866-201-6768.

The county’s list of 50,000 senior citizen pre-registrants from late December/early January will be contacted for appointments before those who pre-register on the state’s system, according to Christy Jergens, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Marion County.

Orange County

Sign up through the county’s system: https://www.patientportalfl.com/s/.

The county remains under contract with a third-party vendor to schedule appointments.

“If and when the department transitions to the new My Vaccine FL website has not been determined,” said Kent Donahue, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Osceola County

Sign-up through the state’s system: https://myvaccine.fl.gov.

To receive additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Osceola County by phone, call: 1-866-201-6507.

Seminole County

Sign up through the county’s system: SeminoleCountyFL.gov.

New appointments will be posted online each Tuesday, pending vaccines are received.

The Seminole County Citizen Information Hotline is available to assist Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at: 1-407-665-0000.

Sumter County

Sign-up through the state’s system: https://myvaccine.fl.gov.

To receive additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Sumter County by phone, call: 1-866-201-7196.

Volusia County

Sign up through the county’s system: http://www.countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com.

The county plans to transition to the state’s system the week of February 15, according to County spokesperson Kate Sark.

As of February 4, nearly 1,900 Volusia County residents pre-registered through the state site pending any outstanding issues, according to County Spokesperson Kate Sark.

“Individuals can certainly preregister on the (state’s) site now, but should know they won’t yet receive a call for an appointment,” said Sark. “Individuals should continue to register for events through Eventbrite until we announce the transition to the state’s system.”