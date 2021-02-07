ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Headed to a bar to watch the Super Bowl festivities? You may see some unannounced guests joining in as Orange County COVID strike teams are expected to visit businesses once again Sunday, during the most-watched sporting event the year.

What You Need To Know The teams will make sure bars will follow CDC guidelines





Team leader says about 99% of businesses are complying



RELATED: "This is Completely Unacceptable": 4 Bars — 3 by UCF — Get COVID Strike Team Citations

“We’re going to be looking for compliance out there, we certainly hope that people adhere to protocols if you are going to be out and about. And we’ll see what happens when we get out there,” said Tim Boldig, Orange County Strike Teams lead and deputy director of Orange County Planning, Environmental and Development Services.

Just as the Chiefs and the Bucs are getting suited up for the big game, Orange County’s strike teams too will be hitting the field, looking to see if businesses are complying with CDC safety guidelines on Super Bowl Sunday.

Boldig says 99 percent of the businesses they stop by are taking necessary steps.

“Unfortunately, there’s the few, as the mayor would say, ‘the bad actors’ out there that don’t seem to want to be in compliance. We’ll keep going out there, we’ll keep visiting,” Boldig said.

Just last weekend, four bars were given $300 citations: Knight’s Pub, Knight Library and Infynity Knight Club near the University of Central Florida as well as Tin Roof on International Drive.

Strike teams stated that they saw more than 100 people waiting in line, many without masks at Knight’s Pub.

And teams from Knight Library reported people walking around without masks and no social distancing.

Boldig said while they’re hopeful that the vaccine rollout will get this nearly year-long pandemic into the end-zone once and for all, he said we’re not there yet. And that’s why they’re sending crews out to make sure everyone is being safe, even on Super Bowl Sunday.

“The numbers are coming down. We’re in that final stretch. This is the chance to keep pushing through and hopefully keep those numbers coming down, but everybody’s got to participate,” Boldig said.

