STATEWIDE — One of Florida’s top health care officials is set to testify in Tallahassee about the state’s vaccine distribution on Thursday.

What You Need To Know Committee meeting on pandemic preparedness and response at 11:30 a.m.



Many lawmakers are upset with how the distribution has been done



Acting Secretary Shevaun Harris of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) will appear before the senate’s select committee on pandemic preparedness and response.

AHCA is an executive branch agency that plays a key role in pushing out the vaccine to county health departments to distribute.

In Central Florida, vaccine appointment signups come and go quickly and the few first-come, first-serve sites fill up fast, leaving many senior citizens in limbo.

Some Democratic lawmakers say the problem is Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to delegate distribution to county health departments, creating a patchwork system they argue is failing Floridians.

They are calling on the DeSantis administration to embrace the White House’s plan to establish federally-run mass vaccination sites.

The governor called those vaccination sites unnecessary in a recent one-on-one interview with Spectrum News.

“If you create a new type of vaccination means, then how do you sign up? Who do you choose to do it? Those aren’t easy things. There’s a lot of demand for this stuff. So I think the existing infrastructure here is strong,” he explained.

The governor would rather the federal government send more vaccines, saying the state has the “throughput” to distribute.

More than 2.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been distributed in Florida, according to the state health department.