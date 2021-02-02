NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that local governments can start vaccinating restaurant workers, one day after suggesting he could not expand eligibility at this time.

“Tell me who you want to remove from eligibility. You want to add someone? We already don’t have enough," Cuomo said on Monday about local officials calling on him to expand eligibility to restaurant workers. "Who do you want to remove? Oh no answer. It’s a cheap insincere discussion."

The governor changed his tune on Tuesday after receiving word of an increase in vaccine supplies coming from the federal government. Local governments will now receive a 20% increase in doses each week.

“We’re getting more,” said Cuomo. “So, now there's additional flexibility, and I'm leaving it up to local governments to make the determination of what fits their situation best.”

Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized the governor for announcing the reopening indoor dining in New York City this month without making the vaccine available to those working in restaurants.

“The restaurant workers now are going to be in enclosed places with people eating and drinking. And every doctor on this line or any place else will say, that's an area of concern. We have to protect the people working in our restaurants. So now that the State has made this decision, it follows that we have to protect those workers,” said de Blasio in his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

Taxi drivers and those in developmentally disabled facilities have also been added to the 1B vaccination group. The group first included grocery workers, older adults, teachers, transit workers and first responders. Cuomo said that local officials should determine if they can vaccinate the added groups based on the percentage of eligible New Yorkers that have already been vaccinated.

The NYC Hospitality Alliance is applauding the governor's decision for expanding the vaccine to those working in food establishments.

“Since COVID-19 struck New York City, restaurant workers have been heroes on the frontlines interacting with the public to sustain our city’s food supply, feeding our most vulnerable populations and helping maintain some sense of normalcy in our communities by offering limited dining options,” the alliance said in a press release on their website.