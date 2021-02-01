APOPKA, Fla. — Beloved Camp Wewa has been operated by the Central Florida YMCA since 1947, and now thousands of people are banding together to try to save it after it was announced the possible sale of the property.

According to the YMCA in a news release, “While the Y holds dear our beloved camp with its rich traditions and heritage, the prolonged financial impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have required that the Y take the difficult, but necessary step to explore the sale of the property.”

So, the city of Apopka is exploring the option of buying it.

The whole ordeal has brought back warm memories of being around the campfire at Wewa for many.

Andrea Dewitt thumbs through old photographs, neatly organized in an album, depicting the days that defined her childhood years.

“Coming to Camp Wewa and having that instant camaraderie with everyone in your cabin was a really big deal for me,” said the former camper and camp counselor.

“It’s one of those campy, corny things to say, but there is some magic in these trees,” said Rich Schellhase, whose kids went to Camp Wewa.

Schellhase says it is a magic that kept thousands of campers each year wanting to come back.

“You will remember that campfire and sharing that s’more, and singing a campfire song and having your arm around your fellow campers and counselors,” recalled Schellhase.

But now, the sun is setting on the YMCA’s more than 70 years of history of running Camp Wewa, but there is new hope for many since Apopka is exploring buying the famous local campground.

A survey the city posted on its Facebook page about it got hundreds of responses.

“It’s really an outpouring of love and community, and I would expect nothing less,” said Dewitt of the responses.

DeWitt just hopes the rallying cries, and the dollars raised, provide enough means to keep her favorite place green.

“There’s only one Camp Wewa in the world, and I don’t want it to go away,” said DeWitt.