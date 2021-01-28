The White House COVID-19 Data Director released new information Wednesday on where Florida stands during the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know New data shows number of new FL COVID cases dropped



COVID hospitalizations are also down



However, the state’s death rate is up

This is data Spectrum News has requested from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office for months, but it has been slow to release it.

The Biden administration plans to release new information for every state, every week.

The data shows:

Florida's new coronavirus cases dropped 19% from last week.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 7%.

The state's death rate is up 7%.

In Central Florida, Orange, Volusia, Osceola, Marion, Lake and Seminole counties are in the red zone based on new cases in the last week.

Brevard County is the only county in the Central Florida region not currently in the red zone, but it is in the orange zone.

Orange, Osceola, and Volusia counties are in the top 12 statewide for new cases in the past three weeks.

Nine hospitals statewide are also reporting a staff shortage, with 17 reporting supply shortage.