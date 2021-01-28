OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A coronavirus vaccination point of dispensing (POD) system is opening on Thursday in Osceola County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has had success with PODs



It will be located at the Solivita Senior Living Facility in Kissimmee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday at the Sun City Center in Hillsborough County where a vaccination POD will also be available there for seniors.

A POD is a location within the community where state and local agencies can dispense, or give, medical countermeasures like the COVID-19 vaccination, explained the CDC.

The governor said the PODs will be a valuable tool to ensure all seniors get vaccinated.

"We had success on doing these PODs at these sites, down in South Florida, we've done places like the King's point in Delray Beach, as well as places like Century Village, and I think the seniors appreciated it," DeSantis said.