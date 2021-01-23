Health physicians say the severity of COVID-19 symptoms for someone diagnosed with it may affect how long they must wait to take the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend anyone who had severe symptoms and treated with the monoclonal antibody therapy should wait for at least 90 days before they get the vaccine.

“Although they’ve had what we call natural immunity, they still have that risk of getting worse side effects from the vaccine,” Dr. Luisa Mena True Health said.

Dr. Mena said for those with mild symptoms the wait is much shorter.

“If the person is feeling better and recovered fully, and out of quarantine, they’re able to get their vaccine,” Dr. Mena said.

It’s a relief for Amada Ochoa, 65, who is one of the thousands of Floridians trying to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ochoa was diagnosed with COVID-19 last July and wants to prevent her chances of re-infection.

“I lost my sense of smell and taste. I also had a severe cough but my husband and I were both able to beat it,” Ochoa said. “We want to get vaccinated. We need to get over the fear of vaccines for our good and for everyone else.”

Ochoa registered to get the vaccine and now waits for her appointment.

As of Friday, January 22, John Hopkins University reported more than 24 millions COVID-19 cases in the U.S.