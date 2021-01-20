HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A new president takes the oath of office Wednesday, and with his new administration comes new ideas and new policies, including one about face coverings or masks to help fight the pandemic.

In addition to what is being called a mask challenge, President Joe Biden is also expected to impose new mandates requiring masks on federal property and for interstate transportation.

A business in Orange County has made it no secret it is anti-mask.

Spectrum News 1 visited Basilico’s Pasta e Vino last year to talk about its no-mask policy. When visiting the restaurant this month, the policy remained strong. Not a single mask was seen in a crowd of diners and patrons.

There were no masks because if guests are going to eat at Tony Roman’s restaurant, the policy is: “Our mask policy here is – no masks!”

Roman said the restaurant is a “no-mask zone.”

He has placed signs outside the restaurant to remind patrons of the policy. He also said that if anyone would come on to the property with a mask, he or she would be “kicked out,” or asked to stay outside of the property.

“When people come to a restaurant they don’t want to feel like they’re at a hospital,” said Roman.

He said the restaurant in Huntington Beach was built a few years ago so people could enjoy the recipes he grew up with, which are his mom’s recipes – without masks.

“So my mother, she is dealing with several illnesses. She is 77-years-old, and you know what she feels about what I am doing here? She loves it,” he said.

Roman said his mother is a patriot and so is he. For Roman, wearing a mask is equal to giving up his liberty.

“The mask to me symbolizes, uh, uh, uh, control, fear, and surrender,” he said.

Roman said because of his mask policy he’s been hit with threats to revoke his liquor license, OSHA violations, claims he has a criminal case against the restaurant, and claims he’s even had people threaten his life.

Nevertheless, none of that will effect Roman’s no-mask policy.

He said the policy is staying put.

“Too many people have fought and died for the freedoms and liberty that we have. And there’s no way I’m going to dishonor any of them,” said Roman.

However, President Biden is calling it a patriot act as he calls on Americans to wear a mask for 100 days to help get COVID-19 cases under control.

I know masks have become a partisan issue — but it’s a patriotic act. Experts say wearing a mask from now until April will save more than 50,000 lives. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 17, 2021

More than three million people have contracted COVID-19 in California. In Orange County, where the restaurant is located, COVID cases are reaching a quarter million.

County Health Director Dr. Clayton Chau said the county is dealing with a surge currently.

“Just a couple months ago we were running about hundreds or so folks. And I thought I was very upset with 150, 200, and 300,” said Dr. Chau. “Now, I am happy if the numbers was in the low 1,000s, 2,000. So, it’s just telling you that community transmission is still happening.”

Dr. Chau said the best way to stop the spread, is wearing a facemask.

“We have to continue to do this, until we reach herd immunity,” he said.

“The only way to stop the spread of everything would be to fully suit up in a moon suit,” said Roman. “I personally have not seen evidence of COVID inside or outside of the restaurant.”

Roman said if anyone showed signs of being sick with anything, just like the masks, they would not be allowed in.

There are more than 24,000,000 cases and more than 400,000 COVID-related deaths in the U.S.