LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Lake County Schools is teaming up with the Florida Department of Health and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners to administer hundreds of coronavirus vaccines to eligible district employees.

Vaccinations will happen at Tavares High School gym



About 800 free Pfizer vaccines will be offered to district employees who are 65 and older, all school and district nurses, and any unlicensed assistive personnel, the district stated.

Vaccinations are happening in the Tavares High School gym between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The school is located at 603 N New Hampshire Ave., Tavares.

State data shows that statewide, of the more than 1 million people vaccinated so far, more than 45,000 people have passed the recommended timeframe to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

Infectious-disease expert Dr. Sajid Chaudhary with AdventHealth Kissimmee said this second dose is critical.

"Booster dose is very important because it takes you beyond 90 percent. So, if someone is partially vaccinated, there's still a chance they can get the infection," he said.

He offered this advice if you miss that three- to four-week window for your second dose.

"If somebody has missed it, still, it's the time six weeks, even eight weeks, they should go back and get the second dose, and it will have an almost similar impact," Chaudhary said.