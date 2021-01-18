STATEWIDE — As of Monday, more than 1 million people are now vaccinated in the state of Florida.

Over half of the people vaccinated in our state so far are seniors, according to information provided by Florida’s Department of Health.​

Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to prioritize health care workers and seniors, but as the vaccine rollout continues, that means more work for Florida pharmacies.

Publix pharmacies are already vaccinating Central Floridians in Volusia, Flagler and Marion counties.

CVS is looking to hire short term and long term employees to meet vaccination needs, once they are available.

Walgreens is planning to hire about 25,000 people.

Smaller pharmacies are also thinking about how to handle the task ahead.

"We do have a backup pharmacist as our floater pharmacist that we can call on, if it turns out we had a lot of vaccines that came in, because we don't know how much vaccine we're getting," Kevin Shukla with Pinellas Park Pharmacy said.

The Orange County Convention Center is not doing vaccinations Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but testing is running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Department of Health data shows more than 60,000 people have received vaccines so far across Orange County while more than 43,000 people in Pinellas County have been vaccinated.