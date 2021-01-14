Being a pharmacist involves much more than just counting out pills.

“Verifying prescriptions, answering phone calls, calling the doctor's office, making sure if a patient has any questions, answering those things," said Kevin Shukla, pharmacist at Pinellas Park Pharmacy.

Add administering vaccines to the list, and it becomes a lot to juggle.

“If we do that to try to get as many people immunized, that will take all the time away from my regular responsibility,” said Shukla.

It’s something pharmacies all across the country are experiencing right now as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available.

“Pharmacists have had the capability of being immunizers for many years now, and know that we were going to need more bodies out there to really try and provide more vaccination capability for the COVID vaccines coming out, many of the big box retailers began ramping up the number of people available to provide vaccines to the public,” said Kevin Sneed, dean of USA Taneja College of Pharmacy.

CVS is looking to hire both short term and long term employees to meet the need.

Walgreens plans to hire about 25,000 new employees, too.

Smaller pharmacies like Pinallas Park Pharmacy are also prepared to meet the demand once they receive vaccines.

“We do have a backup pharmacy as our floater pharmacist that we can call on if it turns out that we have a lot of vaccines that came in, because we don’t know how much vaccine we are getting,” said Shukla.

Vaccines are already available at some Publix locations, and will be offered at other pharmacies in the very near future.

The USF College of Pharmacy is also putting together a COVID-19 Caccination Squad which will deliver vaccines to under-served populations once it is more widely available.​