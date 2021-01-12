ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A national survey by the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute is revealing many Americans are hesitant to visit the doctor's office and even seek emergency treatment when coronavirus rates are high.

It is something that doctors say can be dangerous if you neglect your health.

The survey finds 67% of Americans are more concerned about going to doctor’s appointments when coronavirus rates are high where they live, and three in five are apprehensive to go to the hospital in an emergency.

Orlando Health stated there has been a decrease in patients coming in for appointments, procedures, and even emergencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Orlando Health is urging the community to be aware that it is continuing to take extra precautions to keep people safe in a doctor's office or hospital.

Cardiac surgeon Dr. Steven Hoff, who is in the operating room every day, shares this with patients if they have concerns about safety:

"What we've seen over the course of this pandemic so far is that intrahospital transmission has been exceedingly uncommon. Those patients are cohorted. Those patients with COVID or suspected COVID are cohorted away from the general population. They're cared for by providers that are cohorted away from the general population," Hoff said.

The doctor said in cardiac care, patients who get care later on after feeling symptoms do not do as well.

They experience higher complication rates and die at a higher rate, he said.

William Fontaine was having chest pain and shortness of breath in May 2020, but was hesitant to visit a doctor because of high coronavirus cases.

A co-worker suggested a telehealth appointment.

He then scheduled an in-person follow-up visit with Orlando Health after he was assured he would be safe, and he could have a heart attack if his blocked arteries were not treated.

"Make that appointment and go in and get some help, you'll see as I did that they're taking every precaution. Orlando Health medical really took every precaution to make me feel safe, and I did feel safe," Fontaine said.

He is now back spending time with his 5-year-old grandson after a successful triple-bypass surgery.

Fontaine is grateful that he went in for that visit, because he could have had a heart attack or died from his condition.