STATEWIDE — We're taking a closer look at the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Florida, as the Sunshine State shatters its single-day record of new coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, that record of new cases hit 19,816.

The previous single-day record was the day before on Wednesday with 17,783.

The New York Times reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost 6 million people in the U.S. have received a vaccine, far short of the 20 million goal federal officials wanted before the end of the year.

According to the CDC data, there are more than 1.3 million doses in Florida right now, but only about 400,000 people have been vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is joining President-elect Joe Biden's team as chief medical advisor, explained to NPR why the national rollout has been slow.

"That started right in the middle of the holiday season between Christmas and New Year’s and that's the reason why things start slow. I think it'd be fair to just observe what happens in the next couple of weeks. If we don't catch up on what the original goal was, then we really need to make some changes on what we're doing," Fauci said.



Florida is in the middle of the road nationally, with about 2% of the population vaccinated.

In the last week, many have seen seniors sleeping in their cars, spending upwards of 15 hours in their vehciles to keep their spot in line at the Daytona Stadium vaccination site.

Also, at the Clermont Arts and Rec Center, seniors have also waited hours in their cars, keeping tabs on the Department of Health website as it announces when it is doing daily vaccinations.

On Wednesday in Clermont, the line was cut off less than an hour after the site opened for the day.

Biden is aiming for 100 million shots administered in his first 100 days in office, starting on January 20, so 1 million a day.