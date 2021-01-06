LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County will be providing more details on its vaccination plan.

Lake County is expecting a shipment of Pfizer vaccines this week where there will be a first come, first serve vaccinations based on the governor's priority groups.

On New Year's Day at the Clermont Arts and Rec Center, seniors were getting vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, but health officials said that shipment of 3,000 depleted over the weekend.​

This comes the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new state pilot program in partnership with Publix supermarkets to help vaccinate more people in Florida.

Publix will begin administering 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at 22 Publix pharmacies in Hernando, Citrus and Marion counties.

"This Publix announcement I think builds off a lot of momentum we've been able to generate over the past few weeks, Florida was the first state, because we did the strike teams in the nursing homes, we were the first state in the country to vaccine residents in nursing homes," DeSantis said.

Those vaccines at Publix are expected to be made available to those who are 65 and older later this week.

People will be able to make appointments at publix.com/COVIDvaccine, as soon as Thursday, Publix expects.

The governor said Publix can administer 100 to 125 vaccines at each pharmacy.

Spectrum News 13 will be taking the Florida Department of Health's Lake County press conference live at 8:30 a.m.