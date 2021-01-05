DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday is day two of coronavirus vaccines for seniors and the governor's priority groups at Daytona Stadium as hundreds are camped out, holding their spot in line.

Just like the day before, people have been waiting for hours in their cars to get the vaccine.

Dozens of cars are parked at Daytona Stadium this morning for the COVID-19 vaccine. Gates opened at 7 p.m last night. 1,000 people will be able to get vaccinated today starting at 9 a.m. @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DTCFTYRvr0 — JSotoNews13 (@JSotoNews13) January 5, 2021

Some of these people have been camped out since 7 o'clock last night. Vaccinations will not be given out until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The city is allowing 1,000 people inside the complex for vaccinations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Roger Phillips told Spectrum News 13 he tried to camp out overnight on Sunday, and he was told by the police department he could not.

However, some people did end up camping out and the city opened gates around 4 a.m. Monday.

Phillips is hoping he can get the vaccine on Tuesday morning.

“I am not going to move … if they threaten me with a ticket, give me the ticket, I’ll pay the ticket but I think it is worth more for me and my wife to be able to see our grandchildren and love on them then to be turned away just as we were this morning,” he said.

Just like on Monday, the gates will close as soon as Daytona Stadium reaches capacity, which is 1,000 people.



On Monday, the gates were scheduled to open at 7 a.m., with distribution starting at 9 a.m. However, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Twitter that officers had to close the gates at 6 a.m. after reaching capacity.

A city spokesperson shared that they ended up opening the gates around 4 a.m. and hit capacity by 6:30 a.m. Monday, two and a half hours before vaccinations even began. According to Daytona Beach Police, they were originally not going to let anyone park overnight, but were quickly overwhelmed with the amount of people who showed up.

Some people were able to get their vaccine on Monday, you'll hear from them coming up in our next hour.