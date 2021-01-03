VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Starting Monday, some Volusia County seniors will be able to get the Moderna vaccine at the Daytona Stadium.

Unlike other counties in Central Florida, Volusia is skipping the online registration, and rolling out their vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tony Batrez drove by from Deltona.

“I wanted to make sure I got here, and knew how to get here," he said.

He wants to have the best chance possible of being one of the first in line.

“If I have to wait in line for hours and hours, well that’s OK," said Batrez. "But I want to make sure that I don’t get cut off.”

Jim Earle is on the same page.

He’s been wary of vaccines before, but not this time.

“I’m a wholistic practitioner, but this is the only vaccine I’m gonna get," said Earle.

Both these men say if they could, they’d camp out Sunday night, and wait…until the second the gates come open at 7 a.m. Monday.

When they do, the city of Daytona Beach expects a lot of traffic.

The city shared a diagram, detailing which way cars come in, where they’ll wait, and how traffic will flow in, out, and around.

Batrez and Earle know it might be a waiting game, and it might come with frustration. But they already feel it will be worth it to plan for the future.

“I’m trusting that it’s gonna be great, and if I get a little side effect, no big deal," said Batrez.

“Been fairly healthy most of my life, but I don’t want to take a chance," said Earle. "I want to be able to travel to Europe and see my grandson over there. I want to go to New York and see my granddaughters up in New York.”