Medical experts are warning people to stay cautious amidst a big spike in cases in Florida, as well as the first identified case of a faster spreading COVID-19 variant in the state.

Carter Greenspan sees and screens for the coronavirus every day at his job.

“I currently work at a critical illness recovery hospital," said Greenspan. "We get a lot of patients that are on the recovery end of having COVID, and I’m also immunocompromised.”

He’d seen enough of the disease to know he’d be ready when his shot came to roll up his sleeve, and get the Moderna vaccine.

“I feel like there’s a sense of peace," Greenspan said. "Outside of social distancing, hand washing, wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, this is one more step that I was able to take.”

Those previous steps are what infectious disease specialists like Dr. Sajid Chaudhary say they still aren’t seeing enough of.

“Day after day, you keep on seeing the patients getting sick, coming in," said Chaudhary. "Seeing some of them get better, some of them get worse, and of course, people are dying. It’s very disappointing.”

What’s also disappointing, he says, is seeing the cases spike in Florida as much as they have.

Florida recently set a record high number of cases in one day, with a grand total of 17,000 new cases reported Thursday.

“I anticipate that it will keep on going up for another maybe week or so, at least," said Chaudhary of Florida's coronavirus case counts.

Now there’s a mutated strain in the mix, known as B.1.1.7. identified in a 20-year-old man in Martin County.

Right now, experts believe it’s up to 70% more infectious than the original strain, but not necessarily more deadly.

However, they say, there’s no evidence to suggest the vaccines won’t work against it.

“We don’t know yet for sure," said Chaudhary. "But if you look at the vaccine and the way the vaccine works, it’s a messenger RNA vaccine, which produces the spike protein, and the body produces the antibodies.”

The Florida Department of Health says experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the vaccine.

They are working closely with the CDC to investigate the current case in Martin County.