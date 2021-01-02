LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Legendary broadcaster Larry King is in a Los Angeles hospital with COVID-19, it was reported Saturday.

The 87-year-old, who became a household name as the host of CNN's Larry King Live for decades after a successful run as host of radio's The Larry King Show in the 1970s, is in isolation and is not permitted to have visits from his family, according to Showbiz411, which first reported the news.

King was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center more than a week ago, CNN reported, citing a source close to the family.

King's representatives did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Brooklyn native stepped down from his CNN show in 2010, but has continued to work since then, hosting Larry King Now from 2012-20 on Hulu and RT America. He also hosts the weekly Politicking with Larry King on those channels.

King has weathered numerous health problems, including a major heart attack in 1987, the removal of a cancerous tumor in 2017, an angioplasty in 2019, and a stroke in March 2019. He also has Type 2 diabetes.