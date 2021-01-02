Vaccine distribution began in Flagler County on Saturday and there was quite the demand.

Huge lines wrapped through the Flagler County Fairgrounds and all the way onto County Road 13 Saturday morning as health care workers waited to be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the area. People arrived as early as Friday afternoon.



“It makes me feel safe, it makes me feel better, makes my co-wokers feel safer, the doctors practicing had got it before. Everyone has been great,” said health care worker Kristalyz De Los Santos, who received the vaccine Saturday.

She and her sister are both health care workers. They work at Children's Medical Center in Palm Coast among those getting the vaccine waiting about 2 ½ hours, but say it was worth the wait.

Bob Snyder, health officer for the Department of Health in Flagler County said 600 doses were administered to health care workers Saturday.​

“This is the day we have been waiting for. It's going to start and over the next 10 months our goal is to reach herd immunity in our community and to stop the suffering and stop the death finally caused by this virus,” said Synder.

The next group of people eligible to receive the vaccine will be people 65 and older.

For information on that people can text FLAGLERCOVID to 888-777.