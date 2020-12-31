The Queens restaurant that hosted an indoor Christmas party for the Whitestone Republicans Club has its liquor license suspended.

The State Liquor Authority launched an investigation at Il Bacco in Little Neck after this video of the party surfaced.

the Whitestone Republican Club in NYC apparently held a Christmas party this year without a care in the world about COVID pic.twitter.com/mHzW86d9M7 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 21, 2020

During a follow up visit last Thursday investigators say they found several violations including eating in a fully enclosed rooftop structure and staff not wearing masks properly. They also discovered non-working emergency exit lights, improperly stored propane tanks, and non-inspected fire extinguishers.

Meanwhile - a man who attended the party is hospitalized with COVID-19.

As first reported by our partner news organization the Queens Daily Eagle, James Trent -- the chair of the affiliated Queens Villiage Republican Club -- first began experiencing symptoms two days after attending the party on December 9th.

Video of the party shows about 50 people inside the venue, many taking part in a conga line.

Both Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio criticized the party.

Another attendee and his wife also tested positive for the virus after the event.