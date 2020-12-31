Look around Albany County, and you’ll see plenty of small businesses. But many are struggling. Some are on the verge of closing.

“Business will not be as usual anymore,” said Albany County Legislature Deputy Chair Wanda Willingham.

That’s why the legislature is offering some help.

County Executive Dan McCoy announced applications for small business grants will open on Monday. Each grant will be up to $5,000.

Businesses need to prove they employ fewer than 50 people, and have lost 25% of revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county says businesses can start applying next week for grants through the Advance Albany County Alliance.



This has been a focus for the county’s COVID Economic Task Force.



Applications will be online. Grants are up to $5,000. — Jaclyn Cangro (@JaclynCangro) December 30, 2020

The money could be a game changer.

The county estimates it’s lost $21.5 million in sales revenue in the past year. While many industries have temporarily closed, local shops are trying to provide community resources – ones Willingham says residents can’t do without.

“You want fresh vegetables? You want fresh fruits? OK, guess what? We’re going to ensure that those things are brought to you, and now they’re in the corner stores,” Willingham said.

Businesses have until January 19 to apply.