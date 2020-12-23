DAYTON — For a lot of people the pandemic has limited everyday life.

But one Dayton-area Chef said he’s not letting that stop him from reaching his career goals.

Chef Mike Porter started this Saturday morning how he’s started many weekends in 2020, by picking up groceries to fill orders for a side business venture he essentially created by accident.

Porter is a Navy veteran, who works Monday through Friday as a chef at a nursing home in the Dayton-area.

But he’s starting to realize that he wants more independence from the normal grind of the work week.

In addition to catering events, Porter has started selling meal prep lunches and dinners on social media.

“Keeps me busy,” Porter said. “But also is rewarding because I’m doing something I love to do. Even if I wasn’t doing meal prep I’d probably be cooking anyway, so might as well.”

Porter said his meals are healthier options for people to choose as opposed to eating fast food. The meals are also a big help for the high-risk population during the pandemic.

“I’ve got a lot of clients that are trapped, who can’t go out and eat, and I go out and provide contactless delivery,” he said.

So far, his side hustle has been a big boost financially.

He said he made $1,500 in one weekend this December.

“I’m actually transitioning forward in a positive way,” Porter said. “I’m making pretty good money so hopefully I’ll be able to transition and do this full-time.”

His current customers have been a big help in spreading the word about his business on social media.

“I’ve been partnering with a lot of new people,” he said. “I’m meeting a lot of new people. It’s been great this past year. So 2020 for me has actually been OK. I’m not really mad. I just want by 2021, I want to build off this 2020.”

He even has plans to teach people how to cook virtually starting in 2021.

It’s hard work, but it's something he feels could lead to great prosperity.

“Seven days a week, the majority of weeks to be honest with you,” he said. “No days off. But I’m banking on myself that this is gonna pay off. It’s just been steady, steady ... I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Porter is fulfilling orders and building his appetite for success at the same time.

For more information about Chef Porter’s meal services and to follow Porters Catering Services connect with him on Facebook.