"The longer this orange zone gets dragged out, the more detrimental it's going to be to our local economy," said Adam Bunce, the owner of Turtle Leaf Café in Elmira.

Chemung County is approaching its ninth week in the COVID-19 orange zone, which has restrictions on gyms, hair salons, and restaurants.

What You Need To Know Chemung County Executive Chris Moss asking the governor to reevaluate the orange zone

Businesses like restaurants are struggling under the orange zone restrictions

Moss says they have followed all rules for the orange zone and are hoping to get shifted to the yellow

"So my sales are down significantly. I've had to lay off about half of my staff. I can't do dine-in, heh, and I'm stuck to delivery and take-out only," said Bunce.

His business is in the orange zone and he wants the zone gone.

"Drive five minutes in any direction and dine in, at restaurants in other areas. Five minutes from here, some of them even closer than five minutes. And we just want the same stipulations that they have," said Bunce.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss sent a letter this week to Governor Andrew Cuomo, asking the state to reevaluate the area and be put in a yellow zone.

"The numbers haven't increased substantially in the last couple weeks," Moss said. "I think it's a long time that we should have been moved to the yellow, and we haven't even been given one of those 14-day reviews that we're aware of."

The governor said when this plan was put in place, the zones would be evaluated every two weeks. Moss said he hasn't seen any review completed. Meanwhile, businesses continue to struggle.

"There's a particular restaurant who just emptied out almost all of their savings," Bunce said. "So they don't have anything in their bank account, their savings are dwindled, then what do you do then? Take out a loan? Most people won't take out a loan. They'll have to close their doors."

Moss said they have completed thousands of compliance checks and done everything required under the zone strategy. He's optimistic they will have an answer in the coming days.