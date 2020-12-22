For people hit hard by the pandemic, losing their jobs can also mean losing their car.

He says the pandemic has hurt in multiple ways, including lost revenue and customers



For Eduardo Rodriguez, owner of AW&E Autosales in Palmetto, his number of repossessions this year has gone up by 70 percent.

Rodriguez says this hurts them in two ways — they lose the car payments and lose the customer.

“Some of those people that got repossessed are people that you know,” explained Rodriguez, “people that are your clients that have been with you for you for a years.”

They’ve also suffered, letting go of workers and taking on extra jobs.

“Unfortunately, it's been tough in every way,” said Rogriguez.

But there is something Rodriguez says has helped make the difference in handling economic and societal turmoil.

“We are Cuban by birth,”said Rodriguez. “I was taught in the way I see things is that once you're in the bottom of things — and this COVID is really rock bottom for some people — the only way you can go is up. And you always have to have hopes, and you've got to make the right steps and work forward. There is no other way.”

