The federal program to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff is rolling out three days early here in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement late Thursday night on Twitter.

The Florida Health Care Association confirmed that River City Rehab in Jacksonville is beginning COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday afternoon. The FHCA said the facility was initially scheduled to start Monday, but Walgreens was ready to start early.

“I actually spoke to the administrator this morning,” said FHCA spokeswoman Kristen Knapp. “You know, that feeling of hope, I could hear it in her voice. She was very thankful and they’re ready to get rolling.”

The initiative, officially called the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, is a federal partnership with Walgreens and CVS, to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff on site.

The federal program will focus first on nursing homes, followed by assisted living facilities. Between this effort and the state’s pilot program, DeSantis said he hopes to have all nursing home residents in Florida vaccinated by the end of the year.

Also on Friday, the state released a list of 111 LTC facilities its strike teams plan to visit by December 22.

