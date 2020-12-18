FLORIDA — Despite warnings from the CDC, governors, and even President-elect Joe Biden, 84 million Americans will take to the roads for the Christmas holiday and some of them as early as this weekend.

What You Need To Know Dr. Deepa Verma says people can still get COVID during road trips



She suggests making less stops, avoid going into places if possible



Get more coronavirus coverage here

If Thanksgiving was any indication, Mark Jenkins with AAA motor club says more Americans will drive than fly for Christmas this year, even if it means over the road, multi-day trips to get there.

AAA’s Florida’s public relations spokesman was asked why he thought more people would be driving for the holidays this year.

"I think because it all comes down to social distancing. You know it can be very challenging to social distance when you are in an airport, on an airplane, on a bus terminal, things like that. When you are driving in your own personal car, you kind of have your own personal bubble," answered Jenkins.

But a doctor says that even though some might think they are in their own safety bubble during a road trip, that is not always the case.

"There are still places and points of contact we have to worry about," said Dr. Deepa Verma at Synergistiq Integrative Health.

She says there are plenty of points of exposure to the virus on a road trip and only one way to limit it: Make less stops.

"Get to point A to point B with as minimal contact as you can have, like the places you know you can get exposed most," she warned.

Here are some road trip suggestions on staying safe and avoiding crowded places: