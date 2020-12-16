Niagara Falls, normally a tourist hot spot, is now in a tight-spot having lost much of its revenue because of the pandemic.

City leaders say while they won't have a full economic report until next summer, the numbers don't look good.

Fortunately, tourism experts say thanks to strong advertising and large outdoor spaces and activities, the falls fared better than other destinations across the country. The goal now is to continue this strategy and remain competitive.

"Travel and tourism is the first to be hit but the first to bounce back,” said Niagara USA President and CEO John Percy. “The pent up demand from consumers is going to be the strongest it's ever been. This is the longest extended period that travelers have had to stay dormant."

Experts say if you look at the period following the SARS outbreak in 2003, it took about 16 months for the economy to recover.

But SARS was only a widespread threat for about six to eight months. COVID-19 is already well into its ninth month.