ORLANDO, Fla. — Susan Upper said that other than a bit of soreness in her arm, she felt fine.

“I got through my shift,” she said with a smile.

Upper, nurse manager in the COVID-19 progressive care unit at AdventHealth Orlando, joined colleagues in getting the COVID vaccination Wednesday morning as AdventHealth began administering the shots to front-line health care workers at its Orlando and Celebration facilities.

“A little bit sore on my arm now, but other than that, I felt good,” Upper said.

Upper made her comments during a news conference with two AdventHealth colleagues: Dr. Steven R. Smith, chief scientific officer, and Dr. Eduardo Oliveira, executive medical director for critical care services.

They touted the vaccine as a potential force in stopping the pandemic, which Johns Hopkins University says has killed more than 303,000 people in the U.S. since its arrival in March. COVID-related deaths on Tuesday surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week, reports said.

“I decided to get vaccinated because we need to stop this pandemic,” Upper said. “We need to have an end to this. It's been a rough nine months, and we’re ready for it to come to an end.”

AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, recently became one of five Florida hospital systems that the state chose to distribute the Pfizer vaccine.

On Tuesday, it received about 20,000 doses from Florida’s reported allotment of about 180,000 doses in this first round of distribution. It said it would prioritize vaccinations based on risk of exposure to COVID-19, and officials said Tuesday that thousands of front-line workers had signed up for the vaccine.

Upper said the line for vaccinations stretched through the hospital lobby Wednesday morning.

“It was really good to see lots of people in line,” she said.

Oliveira said the data and trial design of the Pfizer vaccine convinced him and colleagues about its safety. The vaccine is 95% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID, the Food and Drug Administration says.

Officials emphasize that the vaccine doesn’t contain the virus. It merely contains the genetic code to create a protein to which the human body responds, they say.

“Obviously, initially, we all get concerned,” Oliveira said. “It’s a new product, a new mode of vaccination. But we all have to make those decisions by ourselves, and overwhelmingly, I would say that our physicians have decided that this is really a good product.

He added: “We feel that when you look at the risk-benefit ratio of being exposed to COVID and development of the disease, the profile is overwhelmingly towards getting the vaccination.”

Oliveira said he also got the vaccine Wednesday and felt fine. As a precaution after the shot, he said, workers waited 30 minutes before reporting for duty.

“It's a big deal for us to know that we have the extra level of protection,” Oliveira said of getting the shot. “I think that we all want to sacrifice. We all want to go out and take care of those patients, and that gives us that confidence that at least we have a higher level of protection. It also allows us to have peace of mind with respect to our families.”

Officials say the vaccine requires a second dose three weeks after the first one.

Smith, the chief scientific officer, said AdventHealth “will be getting additional shipments in several weeks to provide the second dose for our health care workers.”

Officials also expect FDA approval of the Moderna vaccine on Friday, he said.

Smith said AdventHealth had not heard about “any specific delays,” a reference to reports of a production delay in the next two weeks of Pfizer shipments.

About the first day of shots at AdventHealth, he said: “This is a milestone. It’s a huge one.”