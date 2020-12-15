BATAVIA, N.Y. — The yellow zone designation for parts of Genesee County has the owner of Sport of Kings Family Restaurant in Batavia worried.

The new restrictions limit indoor dining to 4 at a table.

"The first thing you have to remember is that we are a family restaurant, but now we are a family of four or under, not if you are a family of five, six, seven, eight. We are no longer a family restaurant. That in itself is a problem. Takeout didn't work for us. We are not geared for that," said Richard Nobles.

Nobles says since the state has put yellow and orange zones in effect to the east and west, he has gotten a lot more customers coming in from Erie County.

It has him left wondering whether orange zones in other areas have led to the new restrictions in Batavia.

"To do these zones, the intention is good to keep the spread down, but if the people don't stay in the zones. It accomplishes nothing. As a matter of fact, it's probably even worse now that you have chased into a different county," said Nobles.

In response to the designation, Genesee County Manager, Matt Landers says they intend to continue to push for more residents to get tested to reduce positivity rates.

He adds that Genesee County residents can register for a COVID-19 test on the county health department website. The testing clinic is at the fire training center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"If we can follow the guidelines, regardless of people's personal beliefs, they can do it for the local businesses. That's what I'm appealing to... to try to do it for our local businesses. The last thing I want to see is an orange zone designation and further restrictions that hurt our local businesses," Landers explained.

The last thing Nobles wants to do is let any of his employees go.

"Out of all the employees that I have, 95% of them have been here for 10 to 15 years, and for me to pick and choose who comes and who goes, I'm not going to do it. I can't do it. It's not fair for me to do. We are all in it together. We're all family," said Nobles.