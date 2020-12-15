ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, AdventHealth is expecting to receive its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after a historic beginning to the week, where some of the first healthcare workers across the country began receiving a vaccine, including here in Florida.

AdventHealth is expecting that first shipment of about 20,000 vaccines to arrive Tuesday.

The hospital system stated the vaccinations for frontline workers will begin Wednesday.

AdventHealth is set to be among the first hospitals in Florida to begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.

"For distribution among priority healthcare workers in the tri-county area​, also assisting other hospitals, not just AdventHealth," Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said about the vaccine.

Orange County officials are also telling the state they are ready to help distribute and administer the vaccine to long-term care facilities, when they become available.

"First I want to ask for your patience (and) understanding as we are going to engage in a logistic nightmare to try and deliver the vaccine to assisted living facilities and other places that need it urgently," Pino said.

This comes as vaccinations begin for frontline workers in Florida. Tampa General Hospital nurse Vanessa Arroyo received the vaccine Monday morning.

Pino said this is still not the time to let our guard down, with hospitalizations and the COVID-19 positivity rate increasing daily in the county.

"Although there is light at the end of the tunnel for us, and for the county, we'd like to advise the public that all of the CDC guidelines should remain in place, even when you are vaccinated," Pino said.

He also said they are talking to the Orange County Convention Center for a possible mass vaccination site down the line.

On Tuesday afternoon, Spectrum News is expecting to learn more from AdventHealth on its vaccine distribution plan.