Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Monday of another shutdown of nonessential businesses if the state can't halt the growing number of coronavirus cases.

"If we don't change the trajectory, we're going to go to shutdown, and then your business is going to close," Cuomo said Monday afternoon in Albany. "And that, my friends, is a real problem."

The comments came hours after the mayor told CNN that such closures may be ordered “in the coming weeks.”

De Blasio then echoed those comments at his press briefing.

“At the current rate we’re going, you have to be ready for a full shutdown, a pause like we had back at the end of the spring," de Blasio told reporters.

“Hopefully, we’re talking about restrictions only for a matter of weeks, but we have to be preparing ourselves mentally and practically for that possibility,” he added.

Such closures are increasingly likely and necessary to “break the back of the second wave,” he said.

The governor said a shutdown would be ordered in the city if hospitals reached the point where they were three weeks away from hitting 90% capacity. He said that is currently not the case in the five boroughs or anywhere else in the state.

De Blasio said New Yorkers who don’t need to be going to their offices and workplaces now should be working as much as they can remotely.

New York City’s seven-day average COVID19-positivity rate is 5.5%.