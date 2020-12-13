As coronavirus positivity rates continue to rise across the state, some residents have adjusted their holiday shopping routines.

"Because of the rising number of coronavirus [cases] in the area, I've decided to shop mostly local this year," said Mona Paradis.

What You Need To Know Some Central New Yorkers have changed how they shop for the holidays as COVID-19 cases continue to rise



In an effort to avoid crowds and support small businesses, some are staying locally to shop



Businesses in Clinton say it's been a successful holiday shopping season so far

Shoppers visited numerous small businesses in Clinton Sunday, as Oneida County sees a continued spike in cases. The county has a record number of hospitalizations, and has reported over 200 new cases for five straight days.

Amidst a statewide second wave of COVID-19, some shoppers are trying to stay away from larger crowds.

"Oh I wouldn't go to the mall right now at all. It's just why? When we have little gems like this?" Paradis said.

It’s also a way to help support local businesses throughout this difficult time.

"I've been able to get everything I want," says Paradis, "This is the second trip I've made down to Clinton this holiday season, and every time I get back home, I think of something else I didn't buy and so I'll probably be down before the end of the year."

Store owners in Clinton say it’s been a successful holiday shopping season so far, but it’s definitely been different than years past.

"We have a lot of customers that have been doing curbside pickup, we also started offering local delivery, so we're doing local delivery to all of Clinton, New Hartford, and surrounding areas as well. And we have a ton of online orders," said Rachel Bartunek, owner of Almost Local.

Businesses have also seen some shoppers start earlier this year.

"Even before Thanksgiving people started coming in," Bartunek said, "And we have a lot of people that have mentioned concerns to us, they want to come in when there's not as many people, maybe they shop on a Monday rather than a Sunday, or they come later hours as well."