GENEVA, N.Y. — A Geneva bar has had its liquor license suspended after violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Rylie J's on Seneca in Geneva's license is suspended after violating restrictions in September.

Several establishments in the area have gotten their licenses reinstated after paying penalties.

Those include Mason's on Alexander in Rochester, which paid a $15,000 penalty; Burke’s Grill in Rochester, which paid a $3,000 fine; and the Seneca Lake Water Rental and Tours in Ontario County, which paid a $10,000 fine.