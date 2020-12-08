Rebekah Jones, the former data manager of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard, had her home raided by law enforcement on Monday morning, according to her Twitter account and authorities.

She was known for her work on Florida’s coronavirus dashboard, the clearinghouse for public information from the Florida Department of Health. However, the state fired Jones back in May 2020.

The Florida Department of Health is investigating whether she accessed a government messaging system without authorization.

She said the state is manipulating COVID-19 numbers to make them look better than they really are, and because of that, the data scientist said she has been getting harassed and the person behind it, she maintains, is Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Come outside, outside. Who else is in the house ma'am?" the officers asked Monday morning.

There will be no update today.



At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.



They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.



They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

About 10 officers ordered Jones' family to come downstairs in the raid on her Tallahassee home Monday.

"Do not point that gun at my children. He just pointed a gun at my children," Jones could be heard in a video she tweeted.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents knocked on the door and called her beforehand, but she did not respond, and said guns were never pointed at anyone in the home.

“Agents knocked and called Ms. Jones both announcing the search warrant and encouraging her to cooperate. Ms. Jones refused to come to the door for 20 minutes and hung-up on agents,” the FDLE noted in a news release.

She spoke to CNN's Chris Cuomo Monday night.

"They took my phone. And they took my computer that I use to run my companies. And on my phone is every communication I've ever had with someone who works at the state who has come to me in confidence and told me things that can get them fired," Jones said.

She is urging those people to be careful, saying they could be retaliated against.

"DeSantis needs to worry less about what I'm writing about, and more about the people who are sick and dying in his state. And doing this to me, will not stop me from reporting the data, ever," Jones said.

Officers are investigating whether Jones accessed a state government messaging system without authorization to urge employees to speak out about coronavirus deaths, a claim she denies.

"Did you send that text on that system?" Cuomo asked.

"No, I haven't had access to any systems at DOH for over six months, I'm not a hacker, as the governor pointed out many months ago. I'm not that tech savvy," Jones answered.

Jones' attorney, Lawrence G. Walters from the Walters Law Group, said she was fully cooperative, and the officers' were reckless and aggressive. Walters issued a full statement:

The actions of Florida law enforcement captured on my client’s video depicts unnecessarily reckless and aggressive behavior in the execution of a search warrant for computers. Our client was fully cooperative yet had guns pointed at her and her family. We are concerned that these actions may be retaliation in response to her whistleblower claim against the Department of Health and her criticism of the Governor’s COVID 19 response. We will thoroughly investigate the alleged basis for this search which resulted in the forced disclosure of confidential communications with our adversary in litigation. We also intend to pursue all lawful avenues to seek return of our client’s property and vindicate her civil rights.

DeSantis' spokesperson said he had no involvement in the raid.

FDLE stated its investigation shows an unauthorized message was sent from her home and any evidence will be referred to the state attorney's office.