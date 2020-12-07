ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s an important week in the race to curb the coronavirus.

In Florida, residents of long-term care facilities will be prioritized



U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisors are meeting Thursday to discuss Pfizer’s vaccine. And if it gets the green light, vaccinations could begin in a matter of days.

The AdventHealth hospital group will be among the first sites in Florida to get the vaccine.

Initial supplies will be rationed since shots aren’t expected to become widely available until the spring.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities get priority.

And after that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the quicker the general public gets vaccinated, the better.

"The quicker you get the overwhelming majority of the country vaccinated, the quicker you’re going to have that umbrella of herd immunity, which would be so, so important in bringing the level of that virus way, way down to below the threatening level," he said.

Florida has prioritized residents of long-term care facilities in the vaccine’s initial rollout. Frontline health care workers, in high-risk and high-contact environments, come in at number two.

And finally, if there’s any left, senior citizens and those with significant comorbidities would be next.

The state is not mandating anyone in these groups get the vaccine.

A Moderna vaccine is being reviewed by the FDA later this month.

Between Moderna and Pfizer, an estimated 40 million doses will be available in the U.S. by the end of the year.

That’s enough to fully vaccinate 20 million people.

The governor has said he expects Florida to receive one to two million doses in the coming weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.