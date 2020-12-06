ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Sunday, Orange County can now fine businesses officials say are not in compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an executive order on Friday, saying the action aims to target quote the few "bad actors" among businesses who aren't complying.

Law enforcement or county inspectors can now slap businesses with a $500 fine on the spot for non-compliance.

Then they may face a fine of $1,000 per day afterward or even $5,000 per day for repeat violations.

Both fines would have to be issued by a special magistrate.



There is also a provision in the order allowing for a $15,000 fine for COVID-19 violations that are "irreparable or irreversible in nature."



Some of the issues officials have highlighted have been happening at bars, but all Orange County businesses must be in compliance.

The owners of Aloma Bowl in Winter Park share how they have been operating their business since being able to reopen.



"We don't want to be shut down, we want to make sure it’s safe here for everyone. So we never cut back on our, any of our practices for what our COVID 19 practices, we have continued since the day we reopened and we will continue until its gone," said Jennifer Halpern.

Demings says 98% of businesses have been in compliance since reopening.

