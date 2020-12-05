ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Saturday that Monroe County and its Industrial Development Agency is giving away more than 400 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to City of Rochester essential minority and women-owned businesses in high-need neighborhoods.

The distribution begins on Saturday and will be completed in the coming days.

Each kit contains:

1 digital thermometer

100 face masks

3 KN95 face masks

3 face shields

3 cans of disinfectant spray

3 rolls of paper towels

4 16-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer

A packet of instruction materials and educational flyers about COVID-19

“As we face a recurring surge of COVID-19 cases, it’s imperative that we get personal protective equipment in the hands of our small business owners, especially in neighborhoods where we see disproportionate infections and mortality,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in a statement. “We want to ensure that essential retail and other businesses have the tools they need to better serve their customers and keep our neighborhoods safe. I am grateful to Excellus BCBS for their generous grant, and to Regional Distributors for stepping up to help us with this important initiative.”

The program is targeting businesses in the 14605, 14606, 14608, 14609, 14611, 14613, 14619, and 14621 zip codes, identified as high-need areas by the city's Neighborhood Service Center.

The kits were made possible by a $40,000 grant from Excellus BlueCross Blue-Shield. Face shields were provided by the University of Rochester Medical Center.