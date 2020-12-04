As the pandemic disrupts people’s lives and businesses across the country, it’s also impacting an emergency service people depend on in their time of need.

At the start of the pandemic, local emergency services faced a decline in calls, but an increase in expenses.

What You Need To Know













“So my agencies in the second and third quarter lost almost 25% of our billing revenue,” said Syed Ahmed Mustafa, president and CEO of Northeast Quadrant Advanced Life Support and Webster Emergency Medical Services.

Now in the second wave of the pandemic, they’re seeing an increase in calls, but not an increase in revenue.

"EMS was struggling and underfunded before COVID, and now because of COVID, we’ve been expected to handle more patients, requiring more equipment," said Thomas Kirchoff, chief of Irondequoit Ambulance.

And that list goes on to include more PPE, increased cleaning times, and more time spent on emergency calls.

“All of those are costs that the ambulance agencies have to absorb to continue to maintain their service, yet the payments for those same calls didn’t increase. So we have an increase in workload without an increase in reimbursement for this work we have to do,” said Kirchoff.

Webster Emergency Medical Services did receive some relief from the Payroll Protection Act, but it only filled part of the financial blow. Unlike fire and police services covered under local governments, emergency services like Irondequoit Ambulance and Webster Emergency Medical Services are considered private businesses, so they’re excluded from federal funding.

"So the CARES money is funding and flowing out to municipalities and other organizations, but the emergency medical services are not getting any of it and we desperately need our share as well," said Mustafa.

“I don’t want anyone to feel that they’re under hostage by EMS. We’re going to continue to respond and work as hard as we can, but we really need funding as soon as possible, we continue to see losses daily that we’ve actually seen since the start of COVID and this probably will only make things slowly get worst,” Kirchoff added.

Both ambulance companies say they need at least short-term funding to come from the federal government to help them get through the pandemic.

After COVID-19, Kirchoff said, “Nationally, again locally, we need to look at how EMS is funded on a daily ongoing basis."