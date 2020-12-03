The United States has now topped 100,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, the most ever at any one time during the pandemic.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is issuing a warning to local health and government leaders across the country that the U.S. is in a dangerous spot right now with cases surging after the Thanksgiving holiday and urging Americans to rethink their Christmas travel plans.

Coronavirus vaccines are expected to begin rolling out to Americans later this month, but they likely will not be widely available until sometime in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities get the vaccines first as cases continue to rise.

Wednesday also saw 3,157 deaths, the highest daily number reported, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

"It is incredibly challenging to be holding the hand of a patient when they take their very last breath because their loved ones can't be with them and then having to call their loved ones after to tell them they won't be coming home," Dr. Jacob Keeperman, an ICU physician at Renown Regional Medical Center said.

Despite progress on the vaccine front, health officials said the next few months will be grim.

"December, January, and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation," Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said.

In Florida, more than 4,000 people are currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related issues with 377 new hospitalizations Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning in Central Florida, Orange and Osceola counties have the highest hospitalizations, 180 in Orange County and 98 in Osceola County, with bed space still available in Central Florida region.

​As lines of people were seen at the Orlando International Airport for Thanksgiving, the CDC does not want to see that again for the December holidays.

CDC officials are recommending a 10-day quarantine if anyone comes into contact with someone with the virus.