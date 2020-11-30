Leading national health experts say critical decisions in coronavirus vaccine developments will happen from now until the end of the year.

This comes as multiple vaccine developers in the United States inch towards a safe and effective vaccine.

In fact, on Monday morning, Moderna Inc. officials stated they would ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection.

​Local counties like Orange, Seminole and Brevard now have high-tech freezers ready-to-go to store vaccines that would need to be in super cold temperatures.

All eyes are on Washington D.C. this week and month as we get closer to a vaccine.

On Monday, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx plans to brief President-Elect Joe Biden's administration on America's response to the pandemic.

"We've spent the last nine months really developing sophisticated databases that are bringing together information from across the country down to the county level. We can see who's being admitted, we can see who's getting sick, we can see where this virus is moving in communities," Birx said.

On Tuesday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Vaccines will hold an emergency meeting.

Dr. Rick Bright, a Biden COVID-19 Advisory Board member, said it's a good sign.

"They will have further discussions on how to prioritize that vaccine primarily because we know that the vaccine will be available in very limited doses," Bright said.

On December 10, an FDA vaccine advisory committee will consider Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use authorization.

The FDA said approval could take days or even weeks.

Some experts say, at the earliest, vaccinations for those deemed priority could begin by the 12th or 13th of December.

By the end of the year, heath experts say there should be enough doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for 20 million people.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said earlier this month that frontline workers and people in long-term care facilities would be prioritized as vaccines become available.