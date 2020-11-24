ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Frank Travato has operated the Elite House of Hair Fashions in Rochester for 59 years.

He says he's disturbed he will have to close again later this week.

"I know the governor has to do what he has to do, but it hurts the businesses. If you don't make money you can't pay bills," said Travato.

Willie Lightfoot is the president of the United Professional Barbers and Cosmetologists association. Lightfoot is concerned the upcoming closure could be more difficult for barbershops and salons in Rochester than when they had to close for three months over the summer.

"A lot of the barbershops and salons were able to get that, and that doesn't look like what's happening this particular time. That's not on the table, the extra $600 from the federal government. That's just troubling as to how we are going to be able to maintain as businesses under these conditions," said Lightfoot.

Rochester Deputy Mayor James Smith explained the key to getting out of the orange zone designation is to have more city residents get tested in an effort to lower positivity rates.

They are in the process of setting up rapid testing.

"For the testing to flatten our curve, if you will, we need regular testing of folks every day for a period of seven days or possibly 14 to show where we are at and that we are at a place where our negative numbers are where they are supposed to be to flatten that curve," Smith explained.

Until the positivity rates in Rochester fall and the city gets out of the orange zone, Travato says he finds himself scrambling.

"That's why I'm going to call them up and try to get them in here Tuesday or Wednesday," Travato said.