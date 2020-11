If you went out to dine recently, Albany County is warning of potential coronavirus exposures.

The Department of Health says if you were at 99 Restaurant on Wolf Road to closely monitor for symptoms.

The possible exposure happened on November 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

There was another potential exposure at the Tipsy Moose at New Scotland Avenue.

That was November 10 or 11 between 5 p.m. and midnight.