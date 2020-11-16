Wegmans says it is maintaining limits on the purchase of certain items as the pandemic continues.
The grocery chain says the limit is in place for items where supply continues to be a concern.
Store officials tell Spectrum News they will expand the list to other items if necessary.
These are the items with limits on them as of Saturday, November 14:
- Paper towels (1)
- Facial tissues (1)
- Napkins (2)
- Household cleaners – includes bathroom cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, and window/glass cleaners (2)
- Disinfecting wipes (1)
- Wegmans peanut butter (2)
- All disinfectant sprays (1)
- Kitchen trash bags (1)
- Freezer bags (1)
- Food storage bags (1)
- Disposable paper plates (1)
- Bath tissue (1)
- Items containing Famotidine (2)