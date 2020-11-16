Tops Friendly Markets is starting to limit the number of certain items customers can buy once again as coronavirus cases increase nationwide.

Toilet paper in packs of 16 or more, paper towels, and household cleaners are limited to one per customer.

Other items are limited to two per customer. Those include pain remedies, rubbing alcohol, oatmeal, peanut butter, and sugar.

Items limited to one per customer

Bath tissue multi-pack

Paper towel multi-pack

Household cleaners

Items limited to two per customer

Baby wipes

Disinfectant sprays

Disinfectant wipes

Oatmeal

Pain remedies

Peanut butter

Rubbing alcohol

Sugar – all brands, all sizes

Wegmans also says it is maintaining limits on the purchase of certain items as the pandemic continues.