Tops Friendly Markets is starting to limit the number of certain items customers can buy once again as coronavirus cases increase nationwide.
Toilet paper in packs of 16 or more, paper towels, and household cleaners are limited to one per customer.
Other items are limited to two per customer. Those include pain remedies, rubbing alcohol, oatmeal, peanut butter, and sugar.
Items limited to one per customer
- Bath tissue multi-pack
- Paper towel multi-pack
- Household cleaners
Items limited to two per customer
- Baby wipes
- Disinfectant sprays
- Disinfectant wipes
- Oatmeal
- Pain remedies
- Peanut butter
- Rubbing alcohol
- Sugar – all brands, all sizes
Wegmans also says it is maintaining limits on the purchase of certain items as the pandemic continues.