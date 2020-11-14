ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This weekend marks a new challenge for small businesses in New York State. Friday night was the first night establishments with a state liquor license had to shut their doors at 10 p.m. as part of a new COVID-19 crackdown.

Kainos Restaurant in Rochester's Corn Hill area recently added thermal scanning, igloos, ventilation, and even tunnels in an effort to help keep everyone safe from the virus and the elements.

Even with all that preparation, restaurant owner Jeffrey Scott says his business, like the rest of the industry, will still feel the loss of those late-night hours.

The biggest loss, he says, will be for the servers.

"Now we're closing at 10 p.m, it's putting a restriction on our bar service, more of our dinner service because you got your late-night, and not for nothing but it's hurting our employees, their wages, bartender tips, all around it hurts either way," said Scott.

In addition to bars and restaurants closing from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m., they will also only allow groups of four people per table.