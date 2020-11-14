Albany and Warren County have both issued exposure warnings for COVID-19.

Albany health officials say anyone who visited the Arsenal City Tavern in Watervliet on November 7 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., or on November 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

You're asked to reach out to the health department if you have symptoms or concerns.

And Warren County has an advisory on Peter's Pub in Glens Falls.

Officials say an infected person was there on November 8 and 10, both days from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. the next day.