ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When a COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, a Rochester company is going to play an important role.

To safely deliver a vaccine, you have to keep it cold. That's where Aerosafe Global comes into play.

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce says the Buffalo Road company is making the packaging that will help deliver vials of vaccine safely and has already shipped millions of vaccine trials.

Aerosafe just announced an expansion in September.

The chamber says the company started with seven people and now employs 200.