NATIONWIDE — The holiday shopping season is one of the most important times of the year. And with the pandemic, there is a push for consumers to shop early.

From mom and pop shops to big box retailers, everyone is getting ready for the holiday shopping season.

And with COVID-19 being a particularly hard year on business owners, this time of year is much welcomed.

Then again, in order to avoid social distancing, the National Retail Federation (NRF) is urging you to shop early safe and often.

According to its annual survey, NRF is expecting consumers to spend slightly less than last year.

But it is expecting folks to spend more on holiday decorations, a little under a thousand dollars to be exact.

And recent retail sales have made the NRF hopeful it will be a strong shopping season.

"People want the shopping experience. They have been forced basically to stay home. They want to get out and enjoy and partake in something they've known all of their lives," said Bill Thorne, the senior vice president of Communications and Public Affairs for NRF. “The inventory is there. They are offering the discounts and prices that people want to pay and our research has shown that people will shop early."

Experts at NRF are expecting online sales to be higher this year too.