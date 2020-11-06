ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza is urging caution this holiday season, by asking residents to not travel and stay home, and shop online.



With a new air purifier, an altered store layout, and social distancing and strict sanitation measures, Parkleigh on Park Avenue wants customers to know it's taking the pandemic seriously.

“That’s why we’re encouraging customers to come out and be a part of the community and feel safe here, because we’re doing our best to keep you safe,” manager Daniel Mejak said.

But the Monroe County Health Department is encouraging online shopping this holiday season. Mejak says they’re prepared for that too, with an online store, and both in-store and curbside pickup.



“All the vehicles to get there to get products from our store and into your loved one’s hands as gifts for the holiday time, we can do,” Mejak said.



Customers are adjusting too. Kristen Fitzgerald says she won’t be seeing family in Buffalo this Thanksgiving, something else the health department is recommending.



“If it’s gonna help us get past this faster, I think it’s what we should do,” Fitzgerald said.



But when it comes to shopping local, she feels comfortable doing so.



“I know that a lot of the smaller businesses in Rochester are taking amazing steps to ensure the safety of their customers, and the safety of their associates,” Fitzgerald said.



Customer Kelly Masters says she’s a big online shopper anyway. And her family also won’t be traveling for Thanksgiving or Christmas.



“I think we’re all just kind of holding on waiting for it to end, so we can get back to normal,” Masters said.



Both women know it’ll be tough, but say the sacrifice is worth it.



“Emotions are high and there’s a lot going on, but if we can lean on each other and have faith in each other, we can come out of this on top, better than we were before maybe, even,” Fitzgerald said.